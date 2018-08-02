TCI Industries standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.37 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.82 0.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.82 0.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.16 0.17 0.15 Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.42 0.41 0.29 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 0.21 -0.12 Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 0.24 -0.10 Interest 0.01 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 0.24 -0.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.22 0.24 -0.10 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 0.24 -0.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 0.24 -0.10 Equity Share Capital 0.90 0.91 0.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.51 2.70 -1.07 Diluted EPS -2.51 2.70 -1.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.51 2.70 -1.07 Diluted EPS -2.51 2.70 -1.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited