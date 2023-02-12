English
    TCI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 15.49% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 15.49% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 0.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    TCI Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.360.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.360.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.270.23
    Depreciation0.060.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.370.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.31-0.41
    Other Income0.040.210.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.10-0.37
    Interest0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.39-0.11-0.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.39-0.11-0.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.39-0.11-0.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.39-0.11-0.39
    Equity Share Capital0.910.910.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.38-1.28-4.34
    Diluted EPS-4.38-1.28-4.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.38-1.28-4.34
    Diluted EPS-4.38-1.28-4.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited