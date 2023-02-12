TCI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 15.49% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 15.49% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 0.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
TCI Industries shares closed at 1,225.50 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.48% returns over the last 6 months and -9.85% over the last 12 months.
|TCI Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.36
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.36
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.27
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.37
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.31
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.21
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.10
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.11
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|-0.11
|-0.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-0.11
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-0.11
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-1.28
|-4.34
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-1.28
|-4.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.38
|-1.28
|-4.34
|Diluted EPS
|-4.38
|-1.28
|-4.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited