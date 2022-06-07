TCI Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 401.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 401.02% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.20 crore in March 2022 down 231.62% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.81 crore in March 2022 down 225.59% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2021.
TCI Finance shares closed at 5.30 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|TCI Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.95
|0.01
|-0.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.95
|0.01
|-0.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|8.56
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.79
|0.09
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.89
|-0.15
|-9.78
|Other Income
|0.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.82
|-0.15
|-9.78
|Interest
|0.38
|0.39
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-32.20
|-0.54
|-10.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.20
|-0.54
|-10.20
|Tax
|--
|-0.12
|-0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.20
|-0.42
|-9.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.20
|-0.42
|-9.71
|Equity Share Capital
|12.87
|12.87
|12.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.02
|-0.03
|-7.54
|Diluted EPS
|-25.02
|-0.03
|-7.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.02
|-0.03
|-7.54
|Diluted EPS
|-25.02
|-0.03
|-7.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited