TCI Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 401.02% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 401.02% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.20 crore in March 2022 down 231.62% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.81 crore in March 2022 down 225.59% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2021.

TCI Finance shares closed at 5.30 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.

TCI Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.95 0.01 -0.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.95 0.01 -0.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 8.56
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.79 0.09 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.89 -0.15 -9.78
Other Income 0.07 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.82 -0.15 -9.78
Interest 0.38 0.39 0.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -32.20 -0.54 -10.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -32.20 -0.54 -10.20
Tax -- -0.12 -0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.20 -0.42 -9.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.20 -0.42 -9.71
Equity Share Capital 12.87 12.87 12.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -25.02 -0.03 -7.54
Diluted EPS -25.02 -0.03 -7.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -25.02 -0.03 -7.54
Diluted EPS -25.02 -0.03 -7.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
