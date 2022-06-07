TCI Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 401.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 401.02% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.20 crore in March 2022 down 231.62% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.81 crore in March 2022 down 225.59% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2021.

TCI Finance shares closed at 5.30 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.