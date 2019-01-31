TCI Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 48.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2018 down 48.19% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2018 up 93.48% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2018 down 3.09% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2017.

TCI Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2017.

TCI Finance shares closed at 14.65 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.44% returns over the last 6 months and -58.73% over the last 12 months.