TCI Express Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.90 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 309.90 crore in September 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 273.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.79 crore in September 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 34.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.75 crore in September 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 47.62 crore in September 2021.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 9.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021.

TCI Express shares closed at 1,893.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.04% returns over the last 6 months and 0.79% over the last 12 months.

TCI Express
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 309.90 290.44 273.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 309.90 290.44 273.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.90 30.86 27.37
Depreciation 3.49 3.33 2.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 227.52 216.79 200.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.99 39.46 42.90
Other Income 2.27 1.93 2.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.26 41.39 45.26
Interest 0.35 0.29 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.91 41.10 44.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.91 41.10 44.96
Tax 12.12 10.09 10.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.79 31.01 34.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.79 31.01 34.04
Equity Share Capital 7.70 7.70 7.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.82 8.05 8.85
Diluted EPS 9.80 8.03 8.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.82 8.05 8.85
Diluted EPS 9.80 8.03 8.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
