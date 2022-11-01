TCI Express Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.90 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.90 crore in September 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 273.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.79 crore in September 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 34.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.75 crore in September 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 47.62 crore in September 2021.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 9.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2021.

TCI Express shares closed at 1,893.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.04% returns over the last 6 months and 0.79% over the last 12 months.