TCI Express Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.44 crore, up 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.44 crore in September 2021 up 28.41% from Rs. 212.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.04 crore in September 2021 up 44.91% from Rs. 23.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.62 crore in September 2021 up 39.98% from Rs. 34.02 crore in September 2020.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 8.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.12 in September 2020.

TCI Express shares closed at 1,646.50 on October 21, 2021 (BSE)