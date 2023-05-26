English
    TCI Express Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 326.25 crore, up 9.41% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Express are:

    Net Sales at Rs 326.25 crore in March 2023 up 9.41% from Rs. 298.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.45 crore in March 2023 up 7.01% from Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.81 crore in March 2023 up 6.71% from Rs. 52.30 crore in March 2022.

    TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.21 in March 2022.

    TCI Express shares closed at 1,550.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.

    TCI Express
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations326.25314.42298.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations326.25314.42298.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.3531.1829.28
    Depreciation4.204.293.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses240.76237.16218.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.9441.7947.04
    Other Income1.671.302.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6143.0949.14
    Interest0.740.440.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8742.6548.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8742.6548.85
    Tax12.4210.6312.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.4532.0235.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.4532.0235.93
    Equity Share Capital7.667.677.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.048.329.21
    Diluted EPS10.008.309.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.048.329.21
    Diluted EPS10.008.309.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCI Express #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:22 pm