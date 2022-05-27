 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCI Express Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 298.18 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 298.18 crore in March 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 279.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2022 down 15.6% from Rs. 42.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.30 crore in March 2022 down 8.95% from Rs. 57.44 crore in March 2021.

TCI Express EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.08 in March 2021.

TCI Express shares closed at 1,631.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

TCI Express
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 298.18 286.92 279.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 298.18 286.92 279.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.28 27.73 23.31
Depreciation 3.16 2.23 2.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 218.70 212.00 202.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.04 44.96 51.86
Other Income 2.10 2.07 3.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.14 47.03 54.92
Interest 0.29 0.19 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.85 46.84 54.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.85 46.84 54.74
Tax 12.92 11.71 12.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.93 35.13 42.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.93 35.13 42.57
Equity Share Capital 7.70 7.70 7.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.21 9.13 11.08
Diluted EPS 9.19 9.12 11.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.21 9.13 11.08
Diluted EPS 9.19 9.12 11.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:24 pm
