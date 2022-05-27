TCI Express Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 298.18 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.18 crore in March 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 279.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2022 down 15.6% from Rs. 42.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.30 crore in March 2022 down 8.95% from Rs. 57.44 crore in March 2021.

TCI Express EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.08 in March 2021.

TCI Express shares closed at 1,631.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)