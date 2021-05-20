TCI Express Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 279.80 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.80 crore in March 2021 up 17.59% from Rs. 237.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.57 crore in March 2021 up 123.93% from Rs. 19.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.44 crore in March 2021 up 106.25% from Rs. 27.85 crore in March 2020.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 11.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.96 in March 2020.

TCI Express shares closed at 1,083.60 on May 19, 2021 (NSE)