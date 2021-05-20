MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCI Express Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 279.80 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 279.80 crore in March 2021 up 17.59% from Rs. 237.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.57 crore in March 2021 up 123.93% from Rs. 19.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.44 crore in March 2021 up 106.25% from Rs. 27.85 crore in March 2020.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 11.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.96 in March 2020.

Close

TCI Express shares closed at 1,083.60 on May 19, 2021 (NSE)

TCI Express
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations279.80262.50237.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations279.80262.50237.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.3123.2525.00
Depreciation2.522.172.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses202.11193.90186.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8643.1824.61
Other Income3.061.661.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.9244.8425.78
Interest0.180.160.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.7444.6825.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax54.7444.6825.51
Tax12.1711.076.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.5733.6119.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.5733.6119.01
Equity Share Capital7.697.697.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.088.594.96
Diluted EPS11.068.564.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.088.594.96
Diluted EPS11.068.564.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCI Express #Transport & Logistics
first published: May 20, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.