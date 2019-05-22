TCI Express Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 265.84 crore, up 6.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.84 crore in March 2019 up 6.62% from Rs. 249.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.75 crore in March 2019 up 22.22% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in March 2019 up 20.65% from Rs. 29.01 crore in March 2018.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.65 in March 2018.

TCI Express shares closed at 657.85 on May 21, 2019 (NSE)