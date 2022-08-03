 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCI Express Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.44 crore, up 30.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 290.44 crore in June 2022 up 30.29% from Rs. 222.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.01 crore in June 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 23.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.72 crore in June 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2021.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in June 2021.

TCI Express shares closed at 1,779.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 17.68% over the last 12 months.

TCI Express
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 290.44 298.18 222.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 290.44 298.18 222.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.86 29.28 25.56
Depreciation 3.33 3.16 2.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 216.79 218.70 165.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.46 47.04 29.85
Other Income 1.93 2.10 1.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.39 49.14 31.49
Interest 0.29 0.29 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.10 48.85 31.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.10 48.85 31.38
Tax 10.09 12.92 7.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.01 35.93 23.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.01 35.93 23.76
Equity Share Capital 7.70 7.70 7.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.05 9.21 6.19
Diluted EPS 8.03 9.19 6.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.05 9.21 6.19
Diluted EPS 8.03 9.19 6.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
