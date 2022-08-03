TCI Express Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.44 crore, up 30.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.44 crore in June 2022 up 30.29% from Rs. 222.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.01 crore in June 2022 up 30.51% from Rs. 23.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.72 crore in June 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2021.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in June 2021.

TCI Express shares closed at 1,779.90 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 17.68% over the last 12 months.