TCI Express Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.42 crore, up 9.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.42 crore in December 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 286.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.38 crore in December 2022 down 3.82% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.

TCI Express
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.42 309.90 286.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.42 309.90 286.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.18 30.90 27.73
Depreciation 4.29 3.49 2.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.16 227.52 212.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.79 47.99 44.96
Other Income 1.30 2.27 2.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.09 50.26 47.03
Interest 0.44 0.35 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.65 49.91 46.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.65 49.91 46.84
Tax 10.63 12.12 11.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.02 37.79 35.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.02 37.79 35.13
Equity Share Capital 7.67 7.70 7.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.32 9.82 9.13
Diluted EPS 8.30 9.80 9.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.32 9.82 9.13
Diluted EPS 8.30 9.80 9.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited