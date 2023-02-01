English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCI Express Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.42 crore, up 9.58% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Express are:

    Net Sales at Rs 314.42 crore in December 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 286.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.38 crore in December 2022 down 3.82% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.

    TCI Express
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations314.42309.90286.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations314.42309.90286.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1830.9027.73
    Depreciation4.293.492.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses237.16227.52212.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7947.9944.96
    Other Income1.302.272.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.0950.2647.03
    Interest0.440.350.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.6549.9146.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.6549.9146.84
    Tax10.6312.1211.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.0237.7935.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.0237.7935.13
    Equity Share Capital7.677.707.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.329.829.13
    Diluted EPS8.309.809.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.329.829.13
    Diluted EPS8.309.809.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited