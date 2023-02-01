TCI Express Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.42 crore, up 9.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.42 crore in December 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 286.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2022 down 8.85% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.38 crore in December 2022 down 3.82% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.

TCI Express EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.13 in December 2021.

