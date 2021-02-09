MARKET NEWS

TCI Express Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore in December 2020 down 2.19% from Rs. 268.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.61 crore in December 2020 up 31.6% from Rs. 25.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.01 crore in December 2020 up 33.67% from Rs. 35.17 crore in December 2019.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 8.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.66 in December 2019.

TCI Express shares closed at 963.70 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)

TCI Express
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations262.50212.95268.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations262.50212.95268.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.2522.0625.14
Depreciation2.172.172.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses193.90158.33208.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.1830.3932.18
Other Income1.661.460.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.8431.8533.04
Interest0.160.310.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.6831.5432.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.6831.5432.89
Tax11.078.057.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.6123.4925.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.6123.4925.54
Equity Share Capital7.697.697.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.596.126.66
Diluted EPS8.566.116.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.596.126.66
Diluted EPS8.566.116.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCI Express #Transport & Logistics
first published: Feb 9, 2021 06:00 pm

