TCI Express Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.50 crore in December 2020 down 2.19% from Rs. 268.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.61 crore in December 2020 up 31.6% from Rs. 25.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.01 crore in December 2020 up 33.67% from Rs. 35.17 crore in December 2019.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 8.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.66 in December 2019.

TCI Express shares closed at 963.70 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)