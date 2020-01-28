TCI Express Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 268.38 crore, up 1.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.38 crore in December 2019 up 1.99% from Rs. 263.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.54 crore in December 2019 up 36.43% from Rs. 18.72 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.17 crore in December 2019 up 11.19% from Rs. 31.63 crore in December 2018.

TCI Express EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.89 in December 2018.

TCI Express shares closed at 837.70 on January 27, 2020 (NSE)