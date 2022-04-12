 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCI Express Q4 PAT may dip 15.1% YoY to Rs. 36.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 12, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 304.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

TCI Express | ICRA reaffirmed credit rating in respect of the company's commercial paper programme as A1+.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects TCI Express to report net profit at Rs. 36.2 crore down 15.1% year-on-year (up 2.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 48.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 12, 2022 10:05 am
