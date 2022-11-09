TCI Developers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.
TCI Developers shares closed at 389.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|TCI Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|0.80
|0.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|0.80
|0.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|1.01
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.30
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.64
|-0.45
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.64
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.07
|0.02
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.67
|-0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|-0.67
|-0.66
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.16
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-0.50
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-0.50
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|3.73
|3.73
|3.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-1.34
|-1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-1.34
|-1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-1.34
|-1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-1.34
|-1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited