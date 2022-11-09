 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCI Developers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 389.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.64% over the last 12 months.

TCI Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.91 0.80 0.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.91 0.80 0.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.77 1.01 0.87
Depreciation 0.11 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.38 0.30 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.64 -0.45
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.64 -0.45
Interest 0.07 0.02 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 -0.67 -0.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.43 -0.67 -0.66
Tax -0.14 -0.16 -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 -0.50 -0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 -0.50 -0.50
Equity Share Capital 3.73 3.73 3.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -1.34 -1.34
Diluted EPS -0.79 -1.34 -1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -1.34 -1.34
Diluted EPS -0.79 -1.34 -1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCI Developers
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.