TCI Developers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 389.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.64% over the last 12 months.