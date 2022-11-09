English
    TCI Developers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 8.98% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    TCI Developers shares closed at 389.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.64% over the last 12 months.

    TCI Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.910.800.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.910.800.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.771.010.87
    Depreciation0.110.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.300.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.64-0.45
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.64-0.45
    Interest0.070.020.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.43-0.67-0.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.43-0.67-0.66
    Tax-0.14-0.16-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-0.50-0.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-0.50-0.50
    Equity Share Capital3.733.733.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-1.34-1.34
    Diluted EPS-0.79-1.34-1.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-1.34-1.34
    Diluted EPS-0.79-1.34-1.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am