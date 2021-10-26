TCI Developers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, up 66.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in September 2021 up 66.51% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 down 29.44% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021 up 20.51% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

TCI Developers shares closed at 356.55 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)