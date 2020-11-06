TCI Developers Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 2.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2020 up 2.91% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020 up 40.84% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020 down 39.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.

TCI Developers shares closed at 301.70 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.81% over the last 12 months.