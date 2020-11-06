TCI Developers Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 2.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2020 up 2.91% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020 up 40.84% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020 down 39.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2019.
TCI Developers shares closed at 301.70 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.81% over the last 12 months.
|TCI Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.50
|0.42
|0.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.50
|0.42
|0.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.66
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.14
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.44
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.18
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.26
|-0.34
|Interest
|0.05
|0.17
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.43
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|-0.43
|-0.78
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-0.32
|-0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-0.32
|-0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|3.73
|3.73
|3.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-0.85
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-0.85
|-1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-0.85
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-0.85
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am