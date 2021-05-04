TCI Developers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 104.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in March 2021 up 104.27% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2021 up 14.35% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021 up 74.26% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2020.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.65 in March 2020.

TCI Developers shares closed at 306.35 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.