TCI Developers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 71.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2019 up 71.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 64.95% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 down 72.57% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2018.

TCI Developers EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.04 in March 2018.

TCI Developers shares closed at 342.85 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -35.07% over the last 12 months.