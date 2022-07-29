TCI Developers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 0.07% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 107.11% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 163.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 374.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.27% over the last 12 months.