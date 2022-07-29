 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCI Developers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 0.07% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 0.07% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 107.11% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 163.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 374.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.27% over the last 12 months.

TCI Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.80 0.74 0.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.80 0.74 0.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.01 0.98 0.81
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.49 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.87 -0.31
Other Income -- 1.14 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 0.27 -0.31
Interest 0.02 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 0.26 -0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 0.26 -0.31
Tax -0.16 -0.20 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.50 0.46 -0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.50 0.46 -0.24
Equity Share Capital 3.73 3.73 3.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 1.23 -0.65
Diluted EPS -1.34 1.23 -0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.34 1.23 -0.65
Diluted EPS -1.34 1.23 -0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCI Developers
first published: Jul 29, 2022 11:24 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.