TCI Developers Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 110.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2019 up 110.95% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019 down 21.31% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

TCI Developers shares closed at 374.95 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 7.17% over the last 12 months.