TCI Developers Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 309.41% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 390.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.00% returns over the last 6 months and 7.84% over the last 12 months.