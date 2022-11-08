English
    TCI Developers Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 9.49% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 309.41% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

    TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

    TCI Developers shares closed at 390.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.00% returns over the last 6 months and 7.84% over the last 12 months.

    TCI Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.052.832.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.052.832.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.261.11
    Depreciation0.420.450.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.640.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.490.50
    Other Income0.120.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.120.510.53
    Interest0.130.050.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.980.460.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.980.460.27
    Tax0.300.170.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.690.290.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.690.290.14
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.050.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.640.240.16
    Equity Share Capital3.733.733.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.850.780.38
    Diluted EPS1.850.780.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.850.780.38
    Diluted EPS1.850.780.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

