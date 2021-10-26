TCI Developers Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 14.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2021 up 14.01% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 down 56.38% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021 down 8.41% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2020.

TCI Developers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2020.

TCI Developers shares closed at 356.55 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)