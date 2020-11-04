TCI Developers Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 0.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in September 2020 up 0.58% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2020 up 16.6% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2020 down 8.55% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2019.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2019.

TCI Developers shares closed at 300.40 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.16% returns over the last 6 months and -14.05% over the last 12 months.