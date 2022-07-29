TCI Developers Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, up 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in June 2022 up 3.12% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

TCI Developers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in June 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 374.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.15% returns over the last 6 months and 8.27% over the last 12 months.