TCI Developers Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, up 16.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in June 2021 up 16.14% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 up 14.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021 up 14.84% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2020.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2020.

TCI Developers shares closed at 355.75 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 28.18% over the last 12 months.