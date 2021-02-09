TCI Developers Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore, up 11.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore in December 2020 up 11.8% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 up 10.63% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020 up 25.64% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2019.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2019.

TCI Developers shares closed at 317.90 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.90% over the last 12 months.