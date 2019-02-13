TCI Developers Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, down 22.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in December 2018 down 22.55% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 58.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 3.77% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2017.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2017.

TCI Developers shares closed at 343.90 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.59% over the last 12 months.