TCFC Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 36.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 36.15% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 49.12% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 down 25.29% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

TCFC Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2021.

TCFC Finance shares closed at 33.20 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and 8.50% over the last 12 months.