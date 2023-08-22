TCFC Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, up 309.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in June 2023 up 309.52% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2023 up 399.03% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 up 298.07% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

TCFC Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

TCFC Finance shares closed at 36.55 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 9.76% over the last 12 months.