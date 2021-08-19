TCFC Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 55.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in June 2021 down 55.99% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2021 down 58.91% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021 down 46.64% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2020.

TCFC Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2020.

TCFC Finance shares closed at 41.50 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.18% returns over the last 6 months and 126.16% over the last 12 months.