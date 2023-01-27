TCFC Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 370.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 370.19% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 267.01% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 295.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.