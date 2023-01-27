English
    TCFC Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 370.19% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCFC Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 370.19% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 267.01% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 295.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    TCFC Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.932.610.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.932.610.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.170.18
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.090.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.642.350.12
    Other Income0.02--0.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.662.350.41
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.662.350.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.662.350.41
    Tax0.381.160.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.291.190.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.291.190.35
    Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.130.33
    Diluted EPS1.231.130.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.231.130.33
    Diluted EPS1.231.130.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited