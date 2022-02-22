TCFC Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 90.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 90.87% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 down 88.84% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 down 90.23% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2020.

TCFC Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in December 2020.

TCFC Finance shares closed at 38.00 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)