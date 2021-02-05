TCFC Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore, up 132.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore in December 2020 up 132.01% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2020 up 83.12% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2020 up 142.94% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2019.

TCFC Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2019.

TCFC Finance shares closed at 23.30 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.73% returns over the last 6 months and -0.85% over the last 12 months.