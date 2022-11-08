Tavernier Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, up 183.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in September 2022 up 183.88% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 29.02% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Tavernier EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

Tavernier shares closed at 7.46 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -14.25% over the last 12 months.