Tavernier Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 61.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tavernier Resources are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 61.29% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Tavernier Resources
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.61 1.94 1.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.61 1.94 1.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.59 1.69 1.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.20 -0.07
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.21 -0.06
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 0.14 -0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 0.14 -0.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.14 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.14 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 5.98 5.98 5.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 0.23 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.17 0.23 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 0.23 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.17 0.23 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited