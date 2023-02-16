English
    Tavernier Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 61.29% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tavernier Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 61.29% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Tavernier shares closed at 13.30 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.17% returns over the last 12 months.

    Tavernier Resources
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.611.941.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.611.941.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.591.691.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.20-0.07
    Other Income0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.21-0.06
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.100.14-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.100.14-0.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.14-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.14-0.14
    Equity Share Capital5.985.985.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.23-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.170.23-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.23-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.170.23-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
