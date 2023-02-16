Tavernier Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 61.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 61.29% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 30.15% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Tavernier shares closed at 13.30 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.17% returns over the last 12 months.