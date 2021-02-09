Tavernier Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 37.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2020 down 37.96% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 115.46% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Tavernier EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Tavernier shares closed at 9.03 on January 01, 2021 (BSE)