Tatva Chintan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore, down 27.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.98% from Rs. 116.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2022 down 82.89% from Rs. 30.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2022 down 71.55% from Rs. 36.84 crore in September 2021.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,330.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.04 86.07 116.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.04 86.07 116.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.22 51.27 67.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.72 -9.14 -16.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.20 8.58 7.45
Depreciation 2.31 2.33 2.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.41 21.86 23.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.63 11.16 32.18
Other Income 1.55 1.83 2.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.17 12.99 34.78
Interest 1.36 1.02 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.81 11.98 33.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.81 11.98 33.55
Tax 1.56 3.48 2.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.26 8.50 30.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.26 8.50 30.72
Equity Share Capital 22.17 22.17 22.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 3.83 14.24
Diluted EPS 2.37 3.83 14.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 3.83 14.24
Diluted EPS 2.37 3.83 14.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am
