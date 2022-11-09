English
    Tatva Chintan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore, down 27.98% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.98% from Rs. 116.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2022 down 82.89% from Rs. 30.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2022 down 71.55% from Rs. 36.84 crore in September 2021.

    Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

    Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,330.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.

    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.0486.07116.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.0486.07116.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.2251.2767.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.72-9.14-16.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.208.587.45
    Depreciation2.312.332.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4121.8623.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6311.1632.18
    Other Income1.551.832.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1712.9934.78
    Interest1.361.021.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.8111.9833.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.8111.9833.55
    Tax1.563.482.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.268.5030.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.268.5030.72
    Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.373.8314.24
    Diluted EPS2.373.8314.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.373.8314.24
    Diluted EPS2.373.8314.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am