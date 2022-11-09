Tatva Chintan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore, down 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.04 crore in September 2022 down 27.98% from Rs. 116.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2022 down 82.89% from Rs. 30.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2022 down 71.55% from Rs. 36.84 crore in September 2021.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,330.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.48% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.