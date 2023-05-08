Tatva Chintan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.41 crore, up 17.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.41 crore in March 2023 up 17.2% from Rs. 101.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.15 crore in March 2023 down 14.47% from Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.19 crore in March 2023 down 30.49% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2022.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.52 in March 2022.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 1,829.10 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 6 months and -18.49% over the last 12 months.