Tatva Chintan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.88 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.88 crore in March 2022 down 2.5% from Rs. 104.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2022 down 7.2% from Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2022 down 10.6% from Rs. 26.05 crore in March 2021.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.13 in March 2021.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 2,478.80 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.88 101.59 104.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.88 101.59 104.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.76 71.30 48.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.43 -26.50 7.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.25 8.22 6.90
Depreciation 2.15 2.08 1.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.19 25.81 18.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.96 20.68 22.26
Other Income 1.19 5.08 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.14 25.76 24.27
Interest 1.18 0.99 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.96 24.78 23.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.96 24.78 23.23
Tax 1.08 2.35 2.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.89 22.43 20.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.89 22.43 20.35
Equity Share Capital 22.17 22.17 20.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.52 10.12 10.13
Diluted EPS 8.52 10.12 10.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.52 10.12 10.13
Diluted EPS 8.52 10.12 10.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
