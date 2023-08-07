Tatva Chintan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.11 crore, up 23.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.11 crore in June 2023 up 23.28% from Rs. 86.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2023 down 2.96% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in June 2023 up 34.66% from Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2022.

Tatva Chintan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.83 in June 2022.

Tatva Chintan shares closed at 1,677.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.86% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.